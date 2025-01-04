Left Menu

The Rise of Luke 'The Nuke': Youngest PDC World Champion

Seventeen-year-old dart prodigy Luke 'The Nuke' Littler defeats Michael van Gerwen 7-3, securing his place as the youngest PDC darts world champion. His victory at Alexandra Palace, amidst a lively crowd, denies Van Gerwen his fourth title and earns Littler a substantial £500,000 prize.

The Rise of Luke 'The Nuke': Youngest PDC World Champion
Seventeen-year-old dart prodigy Luke 'The Nuke' Littler achieved a stunning victory over veteran Michael van Gerwen, winning 7-3. This triumph made Littler the youngest PDC darts world champion.

The gripping match, held at North London's Alexandra Palace, saw Littler claim the title in front of a spirited audience of 3,200 fans, many in fancy dress.

Littler's win not only secured him the prestigious championship but also a winner's cheque of £500,000. This defeat dashed Van Gerwen's aspirations for a fourth career crown in his seventh final appearance.

