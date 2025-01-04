The Rise of Luke 'The Nuke': Youngest PDC World Champion

Seventeen-year-old dart prodigy Luke 'The Nuke' Littler achieved a stunning victory over veteran Michael van Gerwen, winning 7-3. This triumph made Littler the youngest PDC darts world champion.

The gripping match, held at North London's Alexandra Palace, saw Littler claim the title in front of a spirited audience of 3,200 fans, many in fancy dress.

Littler's win not only secured him the prestigious championship but also a winner's cheque of £500,000. This defeat dashed Van Gerwen's aspirations for a fourth career crown in his seventh final appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)