India Dismantles Australian Top-Order with Seam Bowling Masterclass

Mohammed Siraj delivered a stunning opening spell, dismantling Australia's top-order with two perfectly pitched outswingers, as India gained control early on the second day of the fifth Test. Siraj's efforts reduced Australia to a precarious 39 for 4.

Steve Smith managed a 57-run partnership with Beau Webster after India rocked the top-order, but Prasidh Krishna's initial inconsistencies were offset by a strategic move from Jasprit Bumrah, resulting in Smith's crucial wicket.

With Australia slumped at 101 for 5 by lunch, India had a session of dominance reinforced by Siraj's continued pressure and Bumrah's calculated bowling, leaving Beau Webster and Ale Carey as Australia's hopes at the crease.

