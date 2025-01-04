India Dismantles Australian Top-Order with Seam Bowling Masterclass
Mohammed Siraj's incisive bowling disrupted Australia's top-order, while a tactical shift by Bumrah further strengthened India on the second day of the fifth Test. Prasidh Krishna struggled initially but regained form, helping India put Australia on the back foot with a score of 101 for 5 at lunch.
- Country:
- Australia
Mohammed Siraj delivered a stunning opening spell, dismantling Australia's top-order with two perfectly pitched outswingers, as India gained control early on the second day of the fifth Test. Siraj's efforts reduced Australia to a precarious 39 for 4.
Steve Smith managed a 57-run partnership with Beau Webster after India rocked the top-order, but Prasidh Krishna's initial inconsistencies were offset by a strategic move from Jasprit Bumrah, resulting in Smith's crucial wicket.
With Australia slumped at 101 for 5 by lunch, India had a session of dominance reinforced by Siraj's continued pressure and Bumrah's calculated bowling, leaving Beau Webster and Ale Carey as Australia's hopes at the crease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JK Super Cement Launches 'Game Badal De' Campaign with Jasprit Bumrah
Game Badal De: JK Super Cement's Bold Campaign with Jasprit Bumrah
Dubai Chosen as Neutral Ground for India-Pakistan Cricket Matches
Jasprit Bumrah Leads Cricket Australia's Test Team of the Year
Jasprit Bumrah's Record-Breaking Streak Ignites India's Test Series Against Australia