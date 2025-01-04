Left Menu

Karolina Muchova's Flamboyant Victory at United Cup

Karolina Muchova showcased her skills with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Jasmine Paolini in the United Cup, helping the Czech Republic advance to the semifinals against the United States. Muchova, known for her creative playstyle, remains undefeated against Paolini. Tomas Machac also secured a win for the Czech team.

Updated: 04-01-2025 08:44 IST
Karolina Muchova
  • Country:
  • Australia

Displaying remarkable skills and flair, Karolina Muchova triumphed 6-2, 6-2 over Jasmine Paolini, the fourth-ranked player, in the United Cup on Friday, securing the Czech Republic's advancement to the semifinals where they will confront the United States. The victory further solidified Muchova's dominance over Paolini, improving her career record to 5-0 against the Italian player.

Muchova captivated the audience with her stylish play, including a notable 'tweener' shot, delivering a series of unpredictable maneuvers throughout the match. Despite losing a memorable point following the daring shot between her legs, her consistent performance steered her team closer to the tournament finals.

Adding to the Czech celebration, Tomas Machac demonstrated impeccable form by defeating Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 6-2, thereby ensuring a strong representation in the upcoming clash against Americans Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz. On the other side of the draw, Poland, with star player Iga Swiatek, will challenge Kazakhstan in the other semifinal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

