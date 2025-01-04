USA Water Polo Coaches Secure Extensions Ahead of LA 2028 Olympics

USA Water Polo has decided to continue with coaches Adam Krikorian and Dejan Udovicic, extending their contracts through the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The California-based governing body announced this move on Friday, marking a significant action by newly appointed CEO Jamie Davis.

Los Angeles remains a central hub for American water polo, and the U.S. teams are keenly anticipated to vie for gold when they compete on their native grounds. Although Dejan Udovicic's return seemed expected after leading the men's team to a 2024 Olympic bronze, there was speculation around Adam Krikorian's future following a disappointing finish for the women's team in Paris.

Under Krikorian, the U.S. women's team has achieved remarkable success, securing three Olympic titles and six world championships since his leadership began in 2009. Meanwhile, Udovicic has strategically advanced the men's team, aiming for a top podium finish in LA—a goal seeming more possible with their dedicated athletes.

