Left Menu

Olympic Sprinter Fred Kerley's Arrest Sparks Controversy

U.S. Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley was arrested in South Florida after a confrontation with police. Video footage shows Kerley clashing with officers, leading to a physical altercation where a Taser was used. He faces charges including battery and resisting arrest. Kerley's past Olympic accomplishments were noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miamibeach | Updated: 04-01-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 08:49 IST
Olympic Sprinter Fred Kerley's Arrest Sparks Controversy
Fred Kerley

U.S. Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley has found himself in legal trouble following an altercation with police in South Florida. The incident unfolded when Kerley, 29, was involved in a confrontation captured on body camera footage, sparking widespread attention.

According to Miami Beach police, the altercation began after officers instructed Kerley to avoid an active police scene. Kerley reportedly approached the area seeking access to his nearby vehicle, resulting in a heated exchange and a physical struggle with officers who deployed a Taser to subdue the athlete.

The arrest report indicates Kerley is charged with battery, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct. After receiving medical care, Kerley was transported to the Miami-Dade County jail. Fred Kerley, known for his track and field accolades, including an Olympic silver and bronze, has yet to comment on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025