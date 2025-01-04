Bumrah's Injury Scare: Analyzing the Impact on India's Test Hopes

In a significant setback for India, key pacer Jasprit Bumrah exited the field on Saturday to undergo precautionary scans. This development arose during the second day of the fifth Test, after Bumrah exhibited discomfort post-lunch, immediately after bowling just one over.

Prior to his exit, Bumrah had already left his mark in the series, claiming a total of 32 wickets and managing figures of 2/33 in the day's first session, which included dismissing Marnus Labuschagne.

Visibly uneasy, Bumrah communicated his distress to skipper Virat Kohli before leaving the field. Subsequent visuals captured him departing the stadium in an SUV, accompanied by the team's security liaison officer, Anshuman Upadhyay, and the team doctor.

(With inputs from agencies.)