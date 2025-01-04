Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Heroics: A Lifeline for India in Fifth Test Showdown

Rishabh Pant delivered a stunning 61 off 33 balls, keeping India competitive despite Australia's upper hand in the fifth Test. His aggressive attack enthralled fans, significantly aiding India's total lead. Questions loom about India's bowling prospects, with Bumrah's fitness in doubt but still integral to the match outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 04-01-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 13:04 IST
Rishabh Pant's Heroics: A Lifeline for India in Fifth Test Showdown
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rishabh Pant showcased his aggressive play, scoring a stellar 61 off just 33 balls to keep India's hopes alive in the fifth Test against Australia. Despite Australia's strong position, Pant's daring innings captivated the crowd, giving India a lead of 145 runs at the end of the second day.

India's innings was at risk of crumbling, with both top and lower orders struggling against the Australian attack. However, Pant's extraordinary performance stabilized the team, following the efforts of India's bowling lineup, which included Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah, to dismiss Australia for 181.

Concerns linger over India's capacity to defend their total, particularly due to questions surrounding Jasprit Bumrah's fitness after he underwent precautionary scans. Should Bumrah, even partially fit, bowl, it could complicate Australia's chase of a 175-run target on a tricky pitch with variable bounce and widening cracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025