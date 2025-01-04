Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Courageous Knock Keeps India in the Hunt Against Australia

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar praised Rishabh Pant's dynamic 29-ball half-century against Australia at Sydney. His brave performance helped India take control of the Test match. Despite a challenging series, Pant's innings revealed his diverse skills, prompting hopes of a series-tying victory for India.

Updated: 04-01-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:16 IST
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- BCCI/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar has lauded wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's remarkable half-century against Australia in Sydney, describing the innings as a showcase of "bravery" that has positioned India to potentially win the Test match and level the series. Pant demonstrated his exceptional skill by reaching his fifty in just 29 deliveries during the second day of the Test match, providing a much-needed boost for India.

Speaking on Star Sports, Bangar highlighted Pant's adept handling of Australian pacers, particularly Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. Pant's calculated aggression and strategic shot selection were key in countering Starc's swinging deliveries and Boland's precise lengths. "Rishabh Pant's bravery with the bat is a major reason India remains in a position to win," Bangar emphasized.

Pant's composed and diverse innings marked a contrast from earlier failures in the series. Despite facing multiple body blows, he had earlier played a patient knock of 40 off 98 balls. Bangar remarked on Pant's adaptability and the intricate strategy that allowed him to play a counter-attacking innings, noting it was pleasing to witness.

However, India's second innings saw a collapse, with key batters falling to Scott Boland's disciplined bowling, resulting in a score of 141/6 by the day's end. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar remained unbeaten, working to steer India into a stronger position as the Test unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

