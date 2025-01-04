Left Menu

Bumrah's Fitness Crucial for India's Test in Sydney: Gavaskar

Cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar highlighted Jasprit Bumrah's vital role in India's bowling lineup amid fitness concerns, crucial for the fifth Border-Gavaskar Test in Sydney. Bumrah's performance, along with his recent back spasm, could significantly influence India's chances to equalize the series against Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:10 IST
Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sunil Gavaskar, the Indian cricket legend, emphasized the critical importance of Jasprit Bumrah in India's bowling lineup, amid rising concerns over his fitness. According to Gavaskar, Bumrah's presence could be a defining factor in the outcome of the fifth Border-Gavaskar Test in Sydney.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar stated, "If Jasprit Bumrah is fit, then 145-150 might be enough. But if Jasprit Bumrah is not fit, then a score of around 200 also might not be enough." His remarks underline the indispensable role Bumrah plays in the team, possessing the ability to curtail runs and secure crucial wickets during high-stakes situations.

Indian seamer Prasidh Krishna confirmed Bumrah's back spasm on the second day of the Test against Australia, noting that the medical team is closely monitoring his condition. Despite his health issue, Bumrah has performed exceptionally, taking 32 wickets and setting a record as the highest wicket-taker for India in a Test series against Australia on their home turf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

