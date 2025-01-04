Saurabh and Varun Set for Showdown at National Shooting Championship Finals

Former world No 1 Saurabh Chaudhary and international medallist Varun Tomar are among the top marksmen who have qualified for the men's 10m air pistol finals at the National Shooting Championship. The event is set for a gripping showdown on Sunday at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Despite fierce competition, no athlete managed to surpass Saurabh's national record of 591 during the qualifications. Representing the Railways, Saurabh will compete against Army marksman Varun, who shot a commendable 585 to secure third place among 1,339 competitors.

The finals promise an intense contest with three Army shooters—Parmod, Mayank Choudhary, and Aakash Bhardwaj— and Saurabh in the lineup. Meanwhile, Gagandeep from Punjab rounds out the finalists with a qualification score of 582.

(With inputs from agencies.)