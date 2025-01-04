Virat Kohli's Test Cricket Future: A Storied Career at a Crossroads

As one of cricket's most celebrated figures, Virat Kohli finds himself at a pivotal junction in his Test career. Repeated dismissals, particularly an eighth edge to the slip cordon in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, have put his form under scrutiny. Yet, Kohli, unyielding and determined, isn't considering retirement just yet.

The 36-year-old batsman's desire to continue until the 2027 ODI World Cup is clear, despite his ongoing struggles in red-ball cricket. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri backs him to persist, but concerns loom over his participation in the England tour without recent domestic red-ball games.

Kohli's options remain limited, with domestic commitments and the IPL season narrowing opportunities for red-ball preparation. A potential county stint or India A games before England's Tests could be his last avenues. Ultimately, whether Kohli can regain his form or not, one must never underestimate the power of a comeback for a name as significant as Virat Kohli.

(With inputs from agencies.)