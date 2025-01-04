Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Test Cricket Future: A Storied Career at a Crossroads

Virat Kohli is facing a critical phase in his Test cricket career, with repeated dismissals raising concerns. Despite this slump, Kohli, one of India's greatest batsmen, remains eager to play until the 2027 ODI World Cup. The question remains: how will Kohli secure his place in upcoming Test matches?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:15 IST
Virat Kohli's Test Cricket Future: A Storied Career at a Crossroads
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • Australia

As one of cricket's most celebrated figures, Virat Kohli finds himself at a pivotal junction in his Test career. Repeated dismissals, particularly an eighth edge to the slip cordon in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, have put his form under scrutiny. Yet, Kohli, unyielding and determined, isn't considering retirement just yet.

The 36-year-old batsman's desire to continue until the 2027 ODI World Cup is clear, despite his ongoing struggles in red-ball cricket. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri backs him to persist, but concerns loom over his participation in the England tour without recent domestic red-ball games.

Kohli's options remain limited, with domestic commitments and the IPL season narrowing opportunities for red-ball preparation. A potential county stint or India A games before England's Tests could be his last avenues. Ultimately, whether Kohli can regain his form or not, one must never underestimate the power of a comeback for a name as significant as Virat Kohli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025