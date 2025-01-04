Left Menu

Quintero Clinches Dramatic Dakar Rally Lead Amid Tactical Maneuvers

American racer Seth Quintero emerged as the leader of the Dakar Rally after stage one in Saudi Arabia. Despite securing a win in the car category, tactics played a significant role as racers, including former champions, navigated through the challenging desert terrain with strategic time adjustments.

04-01-2025
American Seth Quintero found himself in the lead of the two-week Dakar Rally on Saturday, outmaneuvering race favorites with a calculated performance. After finishing close behind French Mini driver Guerlain Chicherit in stage one, Quintero was promoted to the top spot following a 95-second time credit granted for assisting fellow racer Laia Sanz.

Racers faced strategic decisions as the desert terrain unfolded, with last year's champion Carlos Sainz climbing to seventh while other top contenders like Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sebastien Loeb ceded ground for tactical advantages. Starting first is perceived as a disadvantage, prompting drivers to employ varied strategies to secure better positions for the upcoming 'Chrono' stage.

In the motorcycle category, Australian Daniel Sanders extended his lead, while a crash ended Hero rider Sebastian Buehler's race. As drivers continue to navigate the complexities of the Saudi Arabian desert, the upcoming stages promise more strategic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

