Quintero Clinches Dramatic Dakar Rally Lead Amid Tactical Maneuvers

American Seth Quintero found himself in the lead of the two-week Dakar Rally on Saturday, outmaneuvering race favorites with a calculated performance. After finishing close behind French Mini driver Guerlain Chicherit in stage one, Quintero was promoted to the top spot following a 95-second time credit granted for assisting fellow racer Laia Sanz.

Racers faced strategic decisions as the desert terrain unfolded, with last year's champion Carlos Sainz climbing to seventh while other top contenders like Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sebastien Loeb ceded ground for tactical advantages. Starting first is perceived as a disadvantage, prompting drivers to employ varied strategies to secure better positions for the upcoming 'Chrono' stage.

In the motorcycle category, Australian Daniel Sanders extended his lead, while a crash ended Hero rider Sebastian Buehler's race. As drivers continue to navigate the complexities of the Saudi Arabian desert, the upcoming stages promise more strategic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)