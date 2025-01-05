Left Menu

Bumrah's Injury Drama: India's Pace Spearhead Sidelined

Jasprit Bumrah, India's leading pacer, was unable to bowl on day three due to a back spasm, significantly impacting the match against Australia. India, setting a target of 162, collapsed for 157. Bumrah, recovering from a previous back injury and surgery, had earlier suffered a setback on day two.

Updated: 05-01-2025 06:59 IST
Jasprit Bumrah, India's fast-bowling sensation, faced an unexpected setback when he was deemed unfit to bowl on the third day of the match against Australia, after setting a target of 162 runs.

India's batting lineup faltered and was bowled out for 157, adding only 16 runs to their overnight score with the loss of four crucial wickets. Bumrah, having sustained a back spasm on day two, did not return to the field for over three hours.

His absence proved costly, as replacements Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna struggled, conceding 35 runs in just three overs. Bumrah's recurring back issues, previously sidelining him for a year and necessitating surgery, continue to pose significant challenges for him and the team.

