Spicy SCG Track Sparks Debate: Gavaskar vs. Gambhir

The SCG cricket pitch has sparked a debate in the cricketing world, drawing contrasting views from two prominent figures. While India head coach Gautam Gambhir praised the wicket for being 'spicy' and 'result-oriented,' batting legend Sunil Gavaskar criticized it as 'not ideal' for a Test match.

Across the first two days, 26 wickets fell, showcasing a pitch that heavily favored bowlers. However, Gambhir defended the pitch, arguing that its balanced nature, offering something for both bowlers and batters, is what keeps Test cricket vibrant and alive.

Gavaskar, contrastingly, expressed concern about the pitch's quality, noting it would have attracted criticism if found in India. He emphasized that Indian teams have adapted to playing on challenging surfaces without complaints, in stark contrast to reactions he anticipates from foreign teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)