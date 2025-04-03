Aakash Chopra Advocates for Home Teams to Control IPL Pitch Conditions

In a discussion on ESPNcricinfo's IPL show, Time Out, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra voiced his support for home teams having the authority to determine pitch conditions during the Indian Premier League (IPL). He argues that this privilege is an essential component of home advantage.

Chopra highlights two primary elements underpinning home advantage: the pitch and crowd support. He suggests that the ability to decide the type of playing surface is crucial and believes it should be a right for every home team. According to him, without these advantages, the dynamics resemble an away game scenario.

Chopra emphasizes the pitch's critical influence on team performance, even surpassing crowd support. He asserts that unsuitable pitch conditions could completely disrupt a team's strategy. These discussions have become significant talking points during IPL 2025's initial weeks, especially with some coaches expressing limited influence over their pitches.

(With inputs from agencies.)