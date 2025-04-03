Aakash Chopra Advocates for Home Teams to Control IPL Pitch Conditions
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra argues for home teams to control pitch conditions in the IPL, emphasizing its importance as part of home advantage. He underscores that the pitch, more than crowd support, can make or break a game plan. This issue spurs debate among IPL coaches.
- Country:
- India
In a discussion on ESPNcricinfo's IPL show, Time Out, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra voiced his support for home teams having the authority to determine pitch conditions during the Indian Premier League (IPL). He argues that this privilege is an essential component of home advantage.
Chopra highlights two primary elements underpinning home advantage: the pitch and crowd support. He suggests that the ability to decide the type of playing surface is crucial and believes it should be a right for every home team. According to him, without these advantages, the dynamics resemble an away game scenario.
Chopra emphasizes the pitch's critical influence on team performance, even surpassing crowd support. He asserts that unsuitable pitch conditions could completely disrupt a team's strategy. These discussions have become significant talking points during IPL 2025's initial weeks, especially with some coaches expressing limited influence over their pitches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Premier League (IPL) lifts ban on using saliva on ball that was imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to BCCI source.
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs in an Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad.
Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by one wicket in an Indian Premier League match in Visakhapatnam.
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in Indian Premier League.
Cheteshwar Pujara Criticizes CSK's Home Advantage Claims