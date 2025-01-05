Sabalenka Triumphs at Brisbane International to Set Tone for Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka overcame Russian qualifier Polina Kudermetova with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win in the Brisbane International final, setting the stage for her Australian Open title defence. Despite a slow start, Sabalenka's skill shone through as she captured her first title of the season, delighting fans.
In an electrifying display of resilience, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka clinched the Brisbane International title with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Polina Kudermetova.
Initially, Sabalenka appeared off her game, losing the first set against the tenacious Russian qualifier. However, she found her rhythm with powerful baseline hits, cruising through the second set.
Sabalenka's sharp forehand in the third set secured her triumph, underscoring her status as a top contender for the upcoming Australian Open. The tournament kicks off on January 12, promising intense action.
