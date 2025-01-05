Left Menu

Gavaskar Overlooked in Trophy Presentation Controversy

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed disappointment at not being invited to present the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after Australia's win over India. Although present at the venue, only Allan Border was asked to present the trophy. Gavaskar criticized the decision, noting the importance of the event for both nations.

Sunil Gavaskar
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sunil Gavaskar, the iconic figure in Indian cricket, has voiced his disappointment over not being called upon to present the trophy, which bears his and Allan Border's names, after Australia triumphed over India in the fiercely contested five-match series.

The Australian team secured the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade with a decisive six-wicket victory in the fifth Test. Despite Gavaskar's presence on the ground, the honor of presentation was given solely to Allan Border.

Gavaskar, quoted by Code Sports, expressed his willingness to partake in the presentation and emphasized that the outcome of the match should not affect the ceremony's impartiality. He stressed the series' significance, which drew record-breaking crowds, underscoring its importance for both cricketing nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

