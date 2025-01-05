Gavaskar Overlooked in Trophy Presentation Controversy

Sunil Gavaskar, the iconic figure in Indian cricket, has voiced his disappointment over not being called upon to present the trophy, which bears his and Allan Border's names, after Australia triumphed over India in the fiercely contested five-match series.

The Australian team secured the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade with a decisive six-wicket victory in the fifth Test. Despite Gavaskar's presence on the ground, the honor of presentation was given solely to Allan Border.

Gavaskar, quoted by Code Sports, expressed his willingness to partake in the presentation and emphasized that the outcome of the match should not affect the ceremony's impartiality. He stressed the series' significance, which drew record-breaking crowds, underscoring its importance for both cricketing nations.

