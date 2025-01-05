Left Menu

End of Superstar Era: Irfan Pathan Criticizes Virat Kohli

Irfan Pathan criticizes Virat Kohli for not engaging in domestic cricket to address technical flaws, suggesting a shift from superstar to team culture in Indian cricket. Pathan questions Kohli's place due to poor form, advocating for opportunities for young players, referencing Sachin Tendulkar's dedication to domestic formats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-01-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:22 IST
End of Superstar Era: Irfan Pathan Criticizes Virat Kohli
In a bold critique, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has pointed fingers at cricket star Virat Kohli, questioning his commitment due to a lack of domestic cricket participation and ongoing technical flaws in his game. Pathan has called for a cultural shift in Indian cricket from a focus on individual superstars to a more team-oriented approach.

Kohli, alongside teammate Rohit Sharma, struggled for form during India's recent Test series defeat against Australia. Kohli's performance was particularly underwhelming, managing just 190 runs across nine innings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, often falling to similar dismissals.

Pathan highlighted Sachin Tendulkar's dedication to domestic cricket as a model, questioning why Kohli hasn't appeared in domestic competitions for over a decade. He suggested that Kohli's place should potentially go to a younger player, emphasizing the need for improvement and seriousness in addressing repeated technical errors.

