Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs in Brisbane International as Australian Open Looms

Aryna Sabalenka, reigning Australian Open champion, has triumphed at the Brisbane International, setting the stage for her upcoming title defense at the season's first Grand Slam event. She defeated Russian qualifier Polina Kudermetova in a challenging match, overcoming early difficulties to secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory on Sunday.

Sabalenka is eyeing a historic achievement as she seeks to become the first woman since Martina Hingis to win three consecutive Australian Open titles. The Belarusian, currently world No. 1, admitted the match against Kudermetova was tough, highlighting her opponent's aggressive play before eventually finding her rhythm to close out the win.

The men's final witnessed Jiri Lehecka claiming the title after Reilly Opelka retired due to injury. Opelka, who had previously shocked former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, withdrew while trailing 4-1 early in the match, as he continues his comeback from extended injury-related absences.

