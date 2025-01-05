Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs in Brisbane International as Australian Open Looms

Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, successfully claimed victory at the Brisbane International, defeating Russian qualifier Polina Kudermetova. This win sets Sabalenka up confidently for her title defense at the Australian Open. Meanwhile, Jiri Lehecka won the men's title after Reilly Opelka retired due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 15:18 IST
Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs in Brisbane International as Australian Open Looms
Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, reigning Australian Open champion, has triumphed at the Brisbane International, setting the stage for her upcoming title defense at the season's first Grand Slam event. She defeated Russian qualifier Polina Kudermetova in a challenging match, overcoming early difficulties to secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory on Sunday.

Sabalenka is eyeing a historic achievement as she seeks to become the first woman since Martina Hingis to win three consecutive Australian Open titles. The Belarusian, currently world No. 1, admitted the match against Kudermetova was tough, highlighting her opponent's aggressive play before eventually finding her rhythm to close out the win.

The men's final witnessed Jiri Lehecka claiming the title after Reilly Opelka retired due to injury. Opelka, who had previously shocked former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, withdrew while trailing 4-1 early in the match, as he continues his comeback from extended injury-related absences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025