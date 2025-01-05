Left Menu

Naomi Osaka's Resilience Tested: Injury Halts Australian Open Preparations

Naomi Osaka faces uncertainty for the Australian Open after pulling out of a WTA final in Auckland due to an apparent abdominal injury. Despite leading in the first set, the injury forced her to withdraw. This setback comes after her return post-maternity break, where she's shown renewed focus and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 05-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 20:28 IST
Naomi Osaka
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Naomi Osaka's participation in the upcoming Australian Open is in doubt following her withdrawal from a WTA final in Auckland due to an apparent abdominal injury. The four-time Grand Slam champion had to leave the court mid-match against Denmark's Clara Tauson, despite winning the first set 6-4. Her coach, the chair umpire, and a tour trainer were consulted before the decision was made.

Having recently returned to the tennis scene after the birth of her daughter, this final was pivotal for Osaka, who was seeking her first title since the 2021 Australian Open. Despite her week of strong performances leading up to the final, the injury cut her momentum short. In her remarks following the match, Osaka expressed gratitude towards the Auckland audience and conveyed her hope to continue playing tennis despite the challenges.

Osaka was seeded seventh in Auckland and worked her way through the tournament with commendable victories. Her post-maternity break has offered her a unique perspective on the sport, describing herself as both a veteran and a newcomer. As she navigates her return, Osaka is focused on developing a reputation for resilience on the court, inspired by role models like Serena and Venus Williams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

