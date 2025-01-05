Captain Shan Masood's Unbeaten Century Sparks Pakistan's Fightback in South Africa
In a thrilling comeback, Captain Shan Masood scored an unbeaten century alongside Babar Azam's impressive 81, positioning Pakistan to counter South Africa's enormous first innings score of 615 on day three of the final test at Newlands. Pakistan closed day three on 213 for one, trailing by 208 runs.
Captain Shan Masood spearheaded Pakistan's resurgence with a masterful unbeaten century in a historic opening partnership of 205 runs with Babar Azam on the third day of the final test against host South Africa at Newlands.
Despite closing the day at 213 for one in their second innings, Pakistan remains 208 runs behind due to an earlier dismissal for 194, compelling a follow-on. Masood, alongside Khurram Shahzad (8 not out), will lead Pakistan's hopeful reprise on the fourth day, albeit being effectively two wickets down after Saim Ayub fractured his ankle.
Babar's dismissal at 81 before the day's end, caught at gully by David Bedingham off Marco Jansen, did little to dampen spirits, with Pakistan challenging South Africa's formidable 615 run first innings, showcasing centuries from Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma, and Verreynne.
(With inputs from agencies.)
