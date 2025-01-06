Grealish Under Pressure: Rediscovering the Magic for City
Jack Grealish must reclaim his spot in Manchester City's lineup by regaining his form from last season, says manager Pep Guardiola. The 29-year-old was instrumental in City's treble-winning campaign but has struggled this season, leading to being benched in favor of Savinho.
Manchester City's Jack Grealish faces a pivotal moment in his career as manager Pep Guardiola calls for him to rediscover the form he displayed during the club's successful treble-winning season. The 29-year-old played a crucial role last year, making 50 appearances, scoring five goals, and assisting in 11 others.
This season, however, Grealish has struggled and found himself benched in the recent 4-1 victory over West Ham United, with Savinho starting in his place. Guardiola explained, 'Savinho is in better shape and everything than Jack.' He emphasized the importance of competition, stating that players must prove themselves daily.
Grealish, hampered by injuries, has started just six matches this league season. Still, Guardiola expressed confidence in his talent. Looking ahead, City will face Salford City in the FA Cup on January 11, providing a new opportunity for Grealish to shine.
