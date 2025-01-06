Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah: The Unsung Hero of India's Border-Gavaskar Triumph

Harbhajan Singh reflects on the crucial impact of Jasprit Bumrah in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, suggesting India could have faced a 5-0 defeat without him. Bumrah, who led with 32 wickets, is praised globally for his standout performances against Australia, earning the Player of the Series title.

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: @ICC/X). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has lauded Jasprit Bumrah's pivotal role in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, asserting that India might have encountered a 5-0 series defeat without the star pacer's contributions. Bumrah emerged as a linchpin during the series, guiding India to a 3-1 result against Australia across five enthralling matches.

Bumrah's prowess on the field set him apart from his peers, as he consistently outperformed expectations and shattered multiple records. His strategic brilliance was most evident during India's resounding 295-run victory in Perth. Throughout the series, Bumrah maintained his momentum, ultimately securing his status as the highest wicket-taker.

Despite the team's series loss, Bumrah's exceptional capabilities received global recognition, culminating in his being named the Player of the Series. Even Australian cricketer Travis Head acknowledged Bumrah's performance as unmatched since his entry into the format. Harbhajan, too, underscored the importance of Bumrah, highlighting him as a national treasure whose absence could have steered India toward a worse defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

