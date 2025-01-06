Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh Urges India to Move Beyond 'Star Culture'

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh calls for India to abandon its focus on star players, urging the selection of players based on performance following recent cricketing struggles. Highlighting a potential rift within the team, he emphasizes the need for consistency as India prepares for its upcoming England tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:57 IST
Harbhajan Singh Urges India to Move Beyond 'Star Culture'
Team India (Photo: X/@sachin_rt). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former cricket sensation Harbhajan Singh has called for India to break free from its longstanding 'star culture', suggesting the team's fixation on big names might be hindering its progress. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Singh questioned the team's evident decline since their T20 World Cup victory in Barbados last year.

Following the expiration of Rahul Dravid's contract, Gautam Gambhir has taken charge, seeking to rejuvenate the squad. While India's performance in T20 cricket remains commendable, they've struggled in the ODI and Test formats. They faced a notable defeat in Sri Lanka but managed a Test series win against Bangladesh. However, inconsistency has been a persistent challenge in recent red-ball games.

India's recent track record in Tests is concerning, with six losses, and only one win and one draw in the past eight matches. A historic home Test series defeat against New Zealand and Australia's reclaiming of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy underscore these struggles. Rumors hint at internal discord, with Singh alluding to team issues post-Dravid era.

The impending England tour poses significant challenges, especially with key players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma nearing the twilight of their careers. Singh stresses an urgent need for a revamped selection policy, advocating for merit over reputation to ensure better results.

He criticized the sidelining of consistent performers like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Ahmed, urging they be given opportunities to prove their worth on future tours. As India anticipates the England challenge, Singh hopes for a shift towards a performance-based selection, leaving behind the superstar narrative from the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025