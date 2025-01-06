Legend 90 League: A New Era of 90-Ball Cricket Excitement

The world of cricket is set to witness an exciting transformation as the Legend 90 League prepares for its inaugural season this February. This innovative league introduces a thrilling 90-ball-per-side format, bringing together cricket legends from around the globe to partake in this groundbreaking event.

Comprising seven franchises - Chhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, Dubai Giants, Gujarat Samp Army, Delhi Royals, Big Boys, and Rajasthan Kings - the league promises to be a spectacular showcase of sporting prowess. Fans can look forward to watching stellar performances from renowned players such as Shikhar Dhawan and Ross Taylor for the Delhi Royals, while Chris Gayle is ready to showcase his famed power hitting with the Big Boys.

Meanwhile, cricket icons like Dwayne Bravo and Harbhajan Singh will further elevate the league's allure, bringing their unique talents to the Rajasthan Kings and Haryana Gladiators, respectively. The event has generated buzz with participation from stars like Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, and Martin Guptill. Shivain Sharma, Director of the Legend 90 League, highlighted the league's innovative nature and its potential to captivate audiences worldwide. This novel 90-ball format is more than a game; it's an opportune moment for fans to witness cricket history being made.

