Left Menu

Unfortunate Mix-Up at The Sentry: Penalties Cost Davis and Zalatoris

A mix-up between golfers Cameron Davis and Will Zalatoris at The Sentry tournament resulted in both players incurring penalties. They mistakenly hit each other's balls on the 15th hole. The mistake led to a reduction in their prize money, with Hideki Matsuyama emerging as the winner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:10 IST
Unfortunate Mix-Up at The Sentry: Penalties Cost Davis and Zalatoris
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising twist at The Sentry tournament, a mix-up involving Australian Cameron Davis and American Will Zalatoris drastically altered the final outcomes for both players. During the final round in Kapalua, Hawaii, the pair mistakenly hit each other's golf balls on the par 5 15th hole, an error that resulted in a two-shot penalty for both athletes.

The PGA Tour confirmed the blunder, explaining that Davis and Zalatoris only realized their mistake upon reaching the green. In accordance with the Rules of Golf, they returned to the correct position to continue play, but found themselves playing what was now their fifth shot. The penalties cost them valuable placements and earnings.

Cameron Davis concluded the tournament tied for 13th with $410,000 in winnings, while Zalatoris finished tied for 26th, securing $163,333. Their mishap opened up space for Japan's Hideki Matsuyama to shine, dominating the event with an unprecedented 35-under par – a PGA Tour record for a 72-hole event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025