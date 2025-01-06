Unfortunate Mix-Up at The Sentry: Penalties Cost Davis and Zalatoris
A mix-up between golfers Cameron Davis and Will Zalatoris at The Sentry tournament resulted in both players incurring penalties. They mistakenly hit each other's balls on the 15th hole. The mistake led to a reduction in their prize money, with Hideki Matsuyama emerging as the winner.
In a surprising twist at The Sentry tournament, a mix-up involving Australian Cameron Davis and American Will Zalatoris drastically altered the final outcomes for both players. During the final round in Kapalua, Hawaii, the pair mistakenly hit each other's golf balls on the par 5 15th hole, an error that resulted in a two-shot penalty for both athletes.
The PGA Tour confirmed the blunder, explaining that Davis and Zalatoris only realized their mistake upon reaching the green. In accordance with the Rules of Golf, they returned to the correct position to continue play, but found themselves playing what was now their fifth shot. The penalties cost them valuable placements and earnings.
Cameron Davis concluded the tournament tied for 13th with $410,000 in winnings, while Zalatoris finished tied for 26th, securing $163,333. Their mishap opened up space for Japan's Hideki Matsuyama to shine, dominating the event with an unprecedented 35-under par – a PGA Tour record for a 72-hole event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kohli Scuffle Sparks Debate on Fairness of Cricket Penalties
CCPA Imposes ₹71.6 Lakh in Penalties on Coaching Institutes for Misleading Advertisements
SEBI Slaps Penalties on Jaiprakash Power Ventures for Misrepresentation
China's Juvenile Case Spurs Debate on Youth Crime Penalties
Mandate on Flight Data Sharing: Airlines to Face Penalties from 2025