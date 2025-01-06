Unfortunate Mix-Up at The Sentry: Penalties Cost Davis and Zalatoris

In a surprising twist at The Sentry tournament, a mix-up involving Australian Cameron Davis and American Will Zalatoris drastically altered the final outcomes for both players. During the final round in Kapalua, Hawaii, the pair mistakenly hit each other's golf balls on the par 5 15th hole, an error that resulted in a two-shot penalty for both athletes.

The PGA Tour confirmed the blunder, explaining that Davis and Zalatoris only realized their mistake upon reaching the green. In accordance with the Rules of Golf, they returned to the correct position to continue play, but found themselves playing what was now their fifth shot. The penalties cost them valuable placements and earnings.

Cameron Davis concluded the tournament tied for 13th with $410,000 in winnings, while Zalatoris finished tied for 26th, securing $163,333. Their mishap opened up space for Japan's Hideki Matsuyama to shine, dominating the event with an unprecedented 35-under par – a PGA Tour record for a 72-hole event.

(With inputs from agencies.)