Left Menu

Underdog Triumph: Kiran Jadhav's Golden Moment at Lakshya Cup

Kiran Jadhav of Navy won the 10m air-rifle gold at the 15th Lakshya Cup. Despite being a consistent finalist since 2018, this marks his first victory. He outperformed Gajanan Khandagale and Mohit Gowda to secure the win. Paris Olympics finalist Arjun Babuta finished fourth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:01 IST
Underdog Triumph: Kiran Jadhav's Golden Moment at Lakshya Cup
  • Country:
  • India

Kiran Jadhav of the Navy clinched the 10m air-rifle gold at the 15th Lakshya Cup tournament, outperforming several reputed contestants.

The 29-year-old accumulated 251.7 points, securing his inaugural triumph after years of consecutive finals appearances since 2018. Jadhav edged out Maharashtra's Gajanan Khandagale, who scored 250.9, while Mohit Gowda, also from Maharashtra, claimed third with 229.3 points.

Expected victor, Paris Olympics finalist Arjun Babuta of Railways, fell short, finishing in fourth place with 208.2 points. Reigning national champions Shahu Mane and Ananya Naidu failed to qualify for the finals, with Mane scoring 629.0 and 626.4 points in the qualifiers. Top qualifiers included Mohit Gowda with 630.5 points, while notable Olympians like Divyansh Singh Panwar and Sandeep Singh did not advance to the final rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025