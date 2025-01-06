Revolutionizing Golf: Tech-Infused TGL Debuts with Woods and McIlroy

The inaugural season of the tech-infused indoor team golf league, founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, began in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with hopes of attracting new fans. This innovative twist aims to breathe fresh life into the sport by merging virtual elements and real-world play.

Combining traditional golf with a modern approach, Woods and McIlroy will lead the charge among 24 TGL players who will compete in dynamic two-hour matches for the next three months. Rory McIlroy, part of TGL's Boston Common team, stresses the league's aim is to complement traditional golf rather than replace it.

With six teams of four PGA Tour members, TGL showcases a fast-paced form of team golf, utilizing a five-storey simulator screen and adjustable putting surfaces. Live broadcast, player walk-up music, and a shot clock promise a thrilling experience, potentially drawing younger audiences to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)