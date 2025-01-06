Left Menu

Pakistan Fights Back: Masood Leads the Charge in Dramatic Test

Captain Shan Masood scored an impressive 145, leading Pakistan's resistance against South Africa on the fourth day of the final test. Despite following on, Pakistan reached a remarkable 398 for five at tea. With Ayub injured and two batsmen unbeaten, Pakistan aims to set a defendable target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:52 IST
Captain Shan Masood

In a gripping display of endurance, Captain Shan Masood scored 145, spearheading Pakistan's resistance against South Africa on the fourth day of the final test.

Despite being forced to follow on, Pakistan achieved 398 for five at tea, trailing by just 23 runs and delivering the highest follow-on score by a visiting team in South Africa. With Saim Ayub injured, Pakistan endured pressure as Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha ended the day unbeaten on 31.

Facing a hefty first-innings deficit following South Africa's 615, Pakistan's spirited fightback, highlighted by Masood's efforts, sets the stage for a thrilling climax to the series, as the hosts already secure a World Test Championship spot with an eye on securing a 2-0 series victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

