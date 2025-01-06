Pascale van Damme Set for Historic FIFA Council Role

Pascale van Damme, the president of the Belgian soccer federation, is slated to join FIFA's influential ruling council after running unopposed for a female-reserved position.

Previously an executive in the technology sector, van Damme ascended to the Belgian soccer presidency within the last two years. Now, she is set to take over from Evelina Christillin for a lucrative four-year term in the FIFA council, a role that includes a hefty annual remuneration of $250,000.

Van Damme's election highlights UEFA's initiative to include women more prominently, continuing the legacy of Christillin, who was the first female UEFA member on the FIFA council. Each continental soccer body is mandated to have at least one female representative, with none having faced a contested vote from male counterparts to date.

