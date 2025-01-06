Left Menu

Pascale van Damme Set for Historic FIFA Council Role

Pascale van Damme is poised to join FIFA's ruling council unopposed, representing a significant step for female officials in soccer. Elected less than two years ago as the Belgian soccer federation president, she will replace Evelina Christillin for a four-year term with a $250,000 annual salary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Pascale van Damme, the president of the Belgian soccer federation, is slated to join FIFA's influential ruling council after running unopposed for a female-reserved position.

Previously an executive in the technology sector, van Damme ascended to the Belgian soccer presidency within the last two years. Now, she is set to take over from Evelina Christillin for a lucrative four-year term in the FIFA council, a role that includes a hefty annual remuneration of $250,000.

Van Damme's election highlights UEFA's initiative to include women more prominently, continuing the legacy of Christillin, who was the first female UEFA member on the FIFA council. Each continental soccer body is mandated to have at least one female representative, with none having faced a contested vote from male counterparts to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

