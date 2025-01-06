NFL Black Monday: Coaching Shake-Up Rocks League

The NFL's infamous 'Black Monday' saw early coaching casualties as struggling teams reevaluate for the coming season. The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars both announced high-profile head coach dismissals following dismal campaigns.

Doug Pederson was fired by the Jaguars after a disappointing 4-13 season, marking the end of his tenure. Owner Shad Khan expressed hope for Pederson's future elsewhere. The Patriots preemptively dismissed Jerod Mayo, who only took over as head coach in January 2024, following another 4-13 season.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants made the unexpected choice to retain head coach Brian Daboll despite a league-worst 3-14 record. Giants president John Mara remains committed to the current leadership's vision, emphasizing future potential over recent setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)