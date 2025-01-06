Left Menu

NFL Black Monday: Coaching Shake-Up Rocks League

Black Monday saw NFL teams like the Jaguars and Patriots making early coaching changes after dismal seasons. Doug Pederson was dismissed by the Jaguars after a 4-13 record, while the Patriots parted ways with Jerod Mayo despite a similar record. The Giants opted for continuity despite their poor performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The NFL's infamous 'Black Monday' saw early coaching casualties as struggling teams reevaluate for the coming season. The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars both announced high-profile head coach dismissals following dismal campaigns.

Doug Pederson was fired by the Jaguars after a disappointing 4-13 season, marking the end of his tenure. Owner Shad Khan expressed hope for Pederson's future elsewhere. The Patriots preemptively dismissed Jerod Mayo, who only took over as head coach in January 2024, following another 4-13 season.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants made the unexpected choice to retain head coach Brian Daboll despite a league-worst 3-14 record. Giants president John Mara remains committed to the current leadership's vision, emphasizing future potential over recent setbacks.

