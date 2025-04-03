Fiery Critique: CPI(ML) Leader Denounces Waqf Bill's Impact on Minorities

In a scathing critique, CPI(ML) Liberation's general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya launched a fierce attack on the NDA government for its support of the Waqf Bill. He accused allies JD(U) and TDP of collaborating with the BJP, thus striking a blow against minority rights.

Bhattacharya claimed the legislation, passed by Lok Sabha, jeopardizes Muslim identity, religious freedom, and cultural autonomy by mandating state registration of Muslim charitable lands and institutions. He contended that this aligns with a broader strategy by the Modi regime to systematically target the Muslim community.

In a Facebook post, Bhattacharya castigated the regime for prioritizing the Waqf Amendment Bill amidst geopolitical tensions, asserting this move reflects a strategy combining domestic coercion with international capitulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)