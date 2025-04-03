Left Menu

Fiery Critique: CPI(ML) Leader Denounces Waqf Bill's Impact on Minorities

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya criticized the NDA government, accusing allies JD(U) and TDP of supporting the contentious Waqf Bill. He argued the bill undermines Muslim identity and autonomy, violating minority rights enshrined by Ambedkar. Bhattacharya accused the Modi regime of targeting Muslims and undermining constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:51 IST
In a scathing critique, CPI(ML) Liberation's general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya launched a fierce attack on the NDA government for its support of the Waqf Bill. He accused allies JD(U) and TDP of collaborating with the BJP, thus striking a blow against minority rights.

Bhattacharya claimed the legislation, passed by Lok Sabha, jeopardizes Muslim identity, religious freedom, and cultural autonomy by mandating state registration of Muslim charitable lands and institutions. He contended that this aligns with a broader strategy by the Modi regime to systematically target the Muslim community.

In a Facebook post, Bhattacharya castigated the regime for prioritizing the Waqf Amendment Bill amidst geopolitical tensions, asserting this move reflects a strategy combining domestic coercion with international capitulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

