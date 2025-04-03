Left Menu

Trump Targets Trade War, Excludes Russia & Allies

President Trump announced broad tariffs on imports from numerous countries, including China, while notably excluding Russia and its allies. The decision follows years of perceived trade abuses against the U.S. Despite existing sanctions and significant trade figures, nations like Russia, Cuba, and North Korea were omitted from heightened tariff measures.

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has announced comprehensive tariffs on nations including China, while sparing long-time adversaries like Russia, Belarus, Cuba, and North Korea from intensified economic measures.

Among the sweeping actions, a notable 54% tariff was placed on Chinese exports to the U.S., inflicting significant pressure on America's largest supplier. Despite Russia's exclusion from the list, U.S. officials cite already-thriving sanctions as a reason for its omission.

While the future remains uncertain, the implications of this trade strategy could be far-reaching. Trump has indicated further measures on Russian oil, signaling potentially tumultuous times ahead for global markets.

