Trump Targets Trade War, Excludes Russia & Allies

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has announced comprehensive tariffs on nations including China, while sparing long-time adversaries like Russia, Belarus, Cuba, and North Korea from intensified economic measures.

Among the sweeping actions, a notable 54% tariff was placed on Chinese exports to the U.S., inflicting significant pressure on America's largest supplier. Despite Russia's exclusion from the list, U.S. officials cite already-thriving sanctions as a reason for its omission.

While the future remains uncertain, the implications of this trade strategy could be far-reaching. Trump has indicated further measures on Russian oil, signaling potentially tumultuous times ahead for global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)