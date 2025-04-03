Israeli Military Probes Gaza Incident
The Israeli military is investigating a Gaza incident where emergency workers died. A spokesperson denied it was an execution, stating the probe is now under a general staff mechanism to ensure accountability if necessary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:52 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military has initiated an investigative process following a controversial incident in Gaza where several emergency and aid workers lost their lives, according to a military spokesperson on Thursday.
Dismissing the use of the term 'execution' to describe the event, the spokesperson emphasized the impartiality of the investigation by transferring it to a general staff mechanism beyond the regular chain of command.
The aim is to ascertain the facts and, if warranted, hold accountable any individuals involved in the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Execution: Louisiana Employs Nitrogen Gas for the First Time
Outcry Over Retired Inspector's Murder Sparks Demand for Police Accountability
Canada Condemns China's Execution of Four Nationals Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Canada Condemns China's Execution of Citizens over Drug Charges
Delhi Assembly Speaker Calls for Accountability Among Bureaucrats