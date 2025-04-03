Left Menu

Israeli Military Probes Gaza Incident

The Israeli military is investigating a Gaza incident where emergency workers died. A spokesperson denied it was an execution, stating the probe is now under a general staff mechanism to ensure accountability if necessary.

Updated: 03-04-2025 16:52 IST
The Israeli military has initiated an investigative process following a controversial incident in Gaza where several emergency and aid workers lost their lives, according to a military spokesperson on Thursday.

Dismissing the use of the term 'execution' to describe the event, the spokesperson emphasized the impartiality of the investigation by transferring it to a general staff mechanism beyond the regular chain of command.

The aim is to ascertain the facts and, if warranted, hold accountable any individuals involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

