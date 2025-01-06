Left Menu

South Africa Secures Dominant Series Win Against Pakistan

South Africa triumphed over Pakistan by 10 wickets at Newlands, winning the test series 2-0. After Pakistan's improved second innings, led by Shan Masood's 145, South Africa's bowlers clinched victory. The team prepares for the World Test Championship final, boosting their confidence with seven consecutive test wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa wrapped up a decisive win against Pakistan, triumphing by 10 wickets and clinching the series 2-0 within four days at Newlands. The home team needed just 58 runs in their second innings after a robust but ultimately insufficient second innings from Pakistan.

Pakistan's captain, Shan Masood, led with an impressive 145 on a placid wicket, but the team's effort wasn't enough against a focused South African side. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj took pivotal wickets, thwarting Pakistan's attempts for a comeback with relentless bowling.

The win extends South Africa's test streak to seven ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia. South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, praised the team's performance and emphasized the valuable lessons learned for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

