South Africa Triumphs with 2-0 Series Sweep Over Pakistan

South Africa clinched a 2-0 series victory over Pakistan after a resounding 10-wicket win on the fourth day of the second test at Newlands. This success marks their seventh consecutive victory.

Pakistan, having started with 194 runs in the first innings, was forced to follow on and reached 478 in their second attempt. Despite Pakistan's determined display, highlighted by Shan Masood's 145, South Africa required just 58 runs to win. David Bedingham and Aiden Markram efficiently secured those runs in a swift 7.1 overs.

Key performances included Ryan Rickelton's 259 runs, earning him the player of the match. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada's critical deliveries dismantled Pakistan's batting, while Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen also contributed significantly to the win.

