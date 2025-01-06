South Africa Triumphs with 2-0 Series Sweep Over Pakistan
South Africa achieved a 2-0 series win against Pakistan with a 10-wicket victory in the second test at Newlands. David Bedingham and Aiden Markram led the final innings, needing just 58 runs. This win follows consecutive series victories against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan, having started with 194 runs in the first innings, was forced to follow on and reached 478 in their second attempt. Despite Pakistan's determined display, highlighted by Shan Masood's 145, South Africa required just 58 runs to win. David Bedingham and Aiden Markram efficiently secured those runs in a swift 7.1 overs.
Key performances included Ryan Rickelton's 259 runs, earning him the player of the match. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada's critical deliveries dismantled Pakistan's batting, while Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen also contributed significantly to the win.
