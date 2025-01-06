Left Menu

Indian Teens Shine at ITF J300: Mixed Fortunes for Home Favorites

Senthil Kumar and Varun Verma lead Indian charge at ITF J300, both advancing in boys singles. Arnav Paparkar and Samrath Sahita join them, defeating seeded players. However, many Indian youngsters face early exits. Among the girls, notable wins come from Rishitha Reddy Basireddy and Aishwarya Jadhav, as others struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:36 IST
Senthil Kumar in action during ITF World Tennis Tour J300 (Image: ITF). Image Credit: ANI
Top seed and home favorite, Senthil Kumar, displayed excellent form at the ITF J300 event at DLTA Complex on Monday, comfortably defeating Japan's Eito Komada in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Varun Verma secured a hard-fought victory over seventh seed Ilya Maltsev, showcasing determination and skill to triumph with a 7-5 7-5 scoreline.

Joining the pair in the next round are fellow Indians Arnav Paparkar, who defeated Turkey's Kerem Yilmaz, and Samrath Sahita, who outplayed Alan Aiukhanov. The tournament, however, saw several home players, including Rian Sharma, Aarav Chawla, and Shanker Heisnam, exit early. In the girls singles, Rishitha Reddy Basireddy and Aishwarya Jadhav provided the silver lining with their respective victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

