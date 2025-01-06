Indian Teens Shine at ITF J300: Mixed Fortunes for Home Favorites

Top seed and home favorite, Senthil Kumar, displayed excellent form at the ITF J300 event at DLTA Complex on Monday, comfortably defeating Japan's Eito Komada in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Varun Verma secured a hard-fought victory over seventh seed Ilya Maltsev, showcasing determination and skill to triumph with a 7-5 7-5 scoreline.

Joining the pair in the next round are fellow Indians Arnav Paparkar, who defeated Turkey's Kerem Yilmaz, and Samrath Sahita, who outplayed Alan Aiukhanov. The tournament, however, saw several home players, including Rian Sharma, Aarav Chawla, and Shanker Heisnam, exit early. In the girls singles, Rishitha Reddy Basireddy and Aishwarya Jadhav provided the silver lining with their respective victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)