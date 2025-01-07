Left Menu

Young Talents Face Tough Scrutiny at Australian Open Qualifiers

Cruz Hewitt, son of former tennis world No. 1 Lleyton, was eliminated in the first round of Australian Open qualifying by Nikoloz Basilashvili. Despite promising moments, the young Hewitt couldn't overcome the seasoned Georgian. Bernard Tomic also exited early, continuing his struggles to regain past form.

Updated: 07-01-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 11:04 IST
In a closely watched qualifying match at the Australian Open, Cruz Hewitt, son of former world champion Lleyton Hewitt, failed to advance after a 6-1 6-4 defeat by Nikoloz Basilashvili. Despite showing moments of promise, the 16-year-old struggled against the more experienced Georgian player.

Basilashvili commended Hewitt's performance, noting his composure at a young age, while drawing comparisons to his own less assured experiences at a similar age. Lleyton Hewitt, who achieved a record 20 appearances at the Australian Open, watched as his son's efforts fell short.

Elsewhere, seasoned player Bernard Tomic also faced disappointment, exiting in the first round of qualifiers. Once ranked as high as 17th in the world, Tomic's attempt to compete in his home Grand Slam's main draw for the first time since 2022 ended with a swift loss to Jozef Kovalik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

