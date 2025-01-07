Kohli and Sharma: Time for a Test Cricket Reset?

In a candid conversation with PTI, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the future of Test cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, placing the responsibility squarely on the selectors. He called for an introspective analysis of India's recent struggles, including the home series loss against New Zealand and the 1-3 defeat in Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series.

With India failing to reach the World Test Championship final for the first time, Gavaskar stressed the significance of addressing batting flaws. While Kohli managed only 190 runs in nine innings and Sharma's performance was equally unconvincing, the legendary cricketer implored selectors to consider players poised to shine in the next WTC cycle, starting in June.

Highlighting promising talent in the domestic circuit, Gavaskar praised the selection of players like Nitish Kumar Reddy. On the bowling front, he advocated for distributing the workload to prevent over-dependence on stars such as Jasprit Bumrah. Gavaskar underscored the importance of honest performance evaluations to maintain the humility necessary for success in Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)