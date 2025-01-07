New Lottery System for French Open Tickets

The French Open is taking a significant step to address increasing ticket demand by implementing a draw system for the upcoming clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

The French tennis federation announced plans on Tuesday, explaining that this random draw will not only ease the customer experience by reducing waiting times but also ensure a more equitable ticket distribution. The system is expected to curtail instances of fraud and bot-purchased tickets.

Registration for the draw is scheduled from January 27 to February 9, with those selected gaining access to ticket purchases, although not guaranteed specific seats. To maintain fairness, a purchase cap of four tickets per person for main courts is imposed. This year's French Open runs from May 25 to June 8 at Roland Garros in Paris.

