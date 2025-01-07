New Lottery System for French Open Tickets
The French Open organizers have introduced a draw system to meet high ticket demand, aiming for a fairer distribution, reduced waiting times, and fraud prevention. Registration for this trial runs from Jan. 27 to Feb. 9. Selected individuals aren't guaranteed specific tickets, with a purchase limit in place.
- Country:
- France
The French Open is taking a significant step to address increasing ticket demand by implementing a draw system for the upcoming clay-court Grand Slam tournament.
The French tennis federation announced plans on Tuesday, explaining that this random draw will not only ease the customer experience by reducing waiting times but also ensure a more equitable ticket distribution. The system is expected to curtail instances of fraud and bot-purchased tickets.
Registration for the draw is scheduled from January 27 to February 9, with those selected gaining access to ticket purchases, although not guaranteed specific seats. To maintain fairness, a purchase cap of four tickets per person for main courts is imposed. This year's French Open runs from May 25 to June 8 at Roland Garros in Paris.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Akhada Parishad dismisses Gurpatwant Pannu's threat for Maha Kumbh as tactic to divide communities
Cyber Crime Crackdown: Rs 9 Crore Frozen in Fraud Prevention Efforts
Triumphant Turnaround: Manu Bhaker's Historic Wins at Paris 2024 Olympics
India's Para-Athletes Shine with Record Medal Haul at Paris 2024 Paralympics
BJP's Agnimitra Paul Slams TMC's Ghosh Over Mamata-Netaji Comparison