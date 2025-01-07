Left Menu

New Lottery System for French Open Tickets

The French Open organizers have introduced a draw system to meet high ticket demand, aiming for a fairer distribution, reduced waiting times, and fraud prevention. Registration for this trial runs from Jan. 27 to Feb. 9. Selected individuals aren't guaranteed specific tickets, with a purchase limit in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:09 IST
New Lottery System for French Open Tickets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French Open is taking a significant step to address increasing ticket demand by implementing a draw system for the upcoming clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

The French tennis federation announced plans on Tuesday, explaining that this random draw will not only ease the customer experience by reducing waiting times but also ensure a more equitable ticket distribution. The system is expected to curtail instances of fraud and bot-purchased tickets.

Registration for the draw is scheduled from January 27 to February 9, with those selected gaining access to ticket purchases, although not guaranteed specific seats. To maintain fairness, a purchase cap of four tickets per person for main courts is imposed. This year's French Open runs from May 25 to June 8 at Roland Garros in Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025