Leaders Convene in Paris for Ukraine Peace Discussions

In Paris, world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, have gathered for a pivotal summit aimed at bolstering military support for Ukraine and exploring paths to peace with Russia. As tensions persist, the coalition referred to as the 'willing and able' seeks to play a defining role in future peace negotiations.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed a commitment of €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, underscoring the urgency of sustaining Ukrainian resistance against Russian aggression. Zelenskiy indicated that more aid packages might be unveiled soon from other participants. Despite the absence of the United States, the summit's conclusions are to be communicated to Washington, ensuring its influence in diplomatic efforts.

The summit's agenda includes strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and assessing ceasefire monitoring strategies over critical infrastructures. These discussions align with broader European efforts, led by leaders like Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to establish robust security frameworks that could deter future Russian attacks. However, political and logistical challenges, along with U.S. and Russian opposition, loom large over these plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)