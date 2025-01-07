International League T20 Season 3 Kicks Off with Star-Studded Commentary Lineup

The International League T20 (ILT20) returns for its eagerly awaited third season, equipped with a high-profile commentary lineup designed to enhance the viewer experience. This year, the league boasts cricket legends such as Ian Smith, Wasim Akram, and Virender Sehwag, among others, who will provide expert insights and enhance the broadcast.

In an effort to engage a global audience, the commentary will be delivered in both English and Hindi, featuring presenters Laura McGoldrick, Ridhima Pathak, and Arjun Pandit. The season opens on January 11, 2025, with a spectacular ceremony led by Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde at the Dubai International Stadium. They will entertain the audience with performances on their hit numbers.

The opening ceremony, which starts at 6:00 pm local time, sets the stage for the first match featuring defending champions MI Emirates against the Dubai Capitals. The cricketing icons expressed their enthusiasm for this season, acknowledging the ILT20's role in promoting both international stars and emerging talents from the UAE. The action and commentary promise to be of the highest caliber, offering fans a thrilling cricket experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)