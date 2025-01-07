FC Goa Eyes Record Streak as Hyderabad FC Seeks Redemption

In a high-stakes encounter, FC Goa (FCG) is set to host Hyderabad FC (HFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, on Wednesday evening. A win without conceding will see FC Goa make ISL history with four consecutive clean sheets against the same opponent, while also extending their winning streak over Hyderabad to four matches.

On the flip side, Hyderabad FC is desperate to snap a troubling run of three consecutive away defeats without a goal. The Gaurs are comfortably positioned third in the league standings with 25 points, courtesy of seven wins and four draws. Hyderabad, finding themselves second from the bottom, have accumulated a mere eight points from their 14 outings, reflecting a season of struggles thus far.

FC Goa boasts a potent attacking form, netting in their last 13 games for a tally of 27 goals, approaching an ISL record of scoring in 16 straight matches. Defensively solid, they have conceded the second fewest open-play goals inside the box this season. In contrast, Hyderabad's defense has been porous, allowing 16 goals from open play inside the box, the highest in the league.

The importance of this game is not lost on FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez, who emphasized their ambition to win the shield or finish in the top two. Hyderabad's interim coach Shameel Chembakath stressed the urgency of picking up road points while identifying and attempting to neutralize Goa's key players.

As individual performances can turn the tide, FC Goa's Brison Fernandes could match Alaaeddine Ajaraie's record with two goals in this fixture, while Hyderabad will look to Edmilson Correia's duel-winning prowess and Lenny Rodrigues' creative play to alter their course.

Players such as Carl McHugh and Mohammed Yasir will be crucial, though Yasir is eyeing a personal milestone by aiming for more assists. Meanwhile, Laxmikant Kattimani will not feature due to injury recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)