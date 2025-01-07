TGL Revolution: Golf's Digital Evolution

On Tuesday, some of the world's top golfers will transition from scenic fairways to a digital platform, launching the indoor league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The league, known as TGL, aims to captivate newer and younger golf enthusiasts.

Developed by TMRW Sports, co-founded by Woods and McIlroy in 2022, TGL emerges after the introduction of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit. Woods describes it as "the next evolution within professional golf," while McIlroy sees it widening golf's appeal to diverse audiences.

This innovative league blends virtual and real-life elements, with players competing in a coliseum environment in Florida. Matches are completed in two hours, featuring tech-savvy green and tournaments that incorporate elements from various sports. Highlights include alternate shot play and a quick-paced 40-second shot clock.

