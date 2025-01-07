Left Menu

Controversial Combinations: India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy Defeat Analyzed

Former head coach Sanjay Bangar critiques India's strategic decisions in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Confusion over Nitish Kumar Reddy's combination with Ravindra Jadeja or Washington Sundar clouded team strategies. India's initial victory in Perth couldn't save them from a 1-3 series defeat, marking Australia's first win in a decade.

Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In the aftermath of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia, former head coach Sanjay Bangar provided a critical analysis of the Indian squad's performance throughout the five-match Test series. Speaking on Star Sports, Bangar highlighted the perplexing mix of Nitish Kumar Reddy with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Nitish Reddy's surprising form, he said, put the team management in a bind, leading to reactive rather than proactive decision-making on critical pitches.

Nitish Reddy stood out with his dual talents, amassing 298 runs across nine innings with a standout century in the Boxing Day Test. Further showcasing his prowess, Reddy took five wickets, emerging as a central figure despite the lineup confusion. Comparatively, Jadeja's 135-run tally and four wickets, alongside Sundar's modest contributions, underscored team imbalances. Despite beginning with a historic win in Perth, India's campaign faltered to a 1-3 series loss, gifting Australia their first Border-Gavaskar triumph since 2014-15.

The final match in Sydney saw India winning the toss yet faltering on the field, as strong performances from Australia's Scott Boland and debutant Beau Webster set the tone for a dominant Australian victory. Chasing 162 runs on Day 3, Australia secured a six-wicket win. Looking forward, India aims to redeem themselves in the upcoming Champions Trophy, capitalizing on their T20 World Cup momentum. Set to commence with India vs. Bangladesh, the tournament offers another shot at ICC glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

