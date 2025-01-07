Left Menu

Thrilling Start to Qutab Golf League: Mighty Pathaans and Swinging Shers Share Lead

The Inaugural Qutab Golf League saw the Mighty Pathaans and Swinging Shers emerge as joint leaders after the first round, each scoring 310 Stableford Points. The league features 10 teams competing, with highlights including a spectacular Hole-In-One by young talent Pritish Singh Karayat.

Updated: 07-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 23:14 IST
Hole In One on 10th hole and overall winner Pritish Singh Karayat (centre) from Team Casual Gurus (Photo: Qutab Golf League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating start to the Inaugural Qutab Golf League, the Mighty Pathaans and Swinging Shers have surged into a joint lead after the opening round. Both teams scored 310 Stableford Points, establishing an impressive nine-point lead over three contenders tied for third place.

The competition, held at the par-70 Qutab Golf Course, was marked by Pritish Singh Karayat of the Casual Gurus achieving a stunning Hole-In-One on the 124-yard par-3 tenth hole. Karayat also claimed the prize for the Overall Best Individual Stableford score, while Shat Mishra from Swinging Shers and Ranveer Mitroo from Victorious Choice shared the second spot.

Team Skullcandy Icons, Ishum Eagles, and Casual Gurus are currently tied for third with 301 points each. The league operates on a Team Championship Format with ten teams of sixteen players each, competing in a modified Stableford scoring system. As the tournament progresses, much anticipation surrounds the upcoming Master Class by professional golfers Ajeetesh Sandhu and Tvesa Malik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

