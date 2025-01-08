Raiders Parts Ways with Antonio Pierce After Challenging Season
The Las Vegas Raiders dismissed head coach Antonio Pierce after a challenging season where the team ended 4-13. Despite his deep-rooted connection with the franchise, Pierce’s tenure was marred by difficulties that led to his firing, becoming part of the NFL’s usual post-season coach reshuffles.
The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Antonio Pierce after his first full season, the team announced on Tuesday. Pierce, who stepped up as interim head coach in 2023, saw the team finish with a disappointing 4-13 record, bottom of the AFC West.
The Raiders acknowledged Pierce's longstanding ties to the franchise, remarking, "Antonio grew up a Raiders fan and his Silver and Black roots run deep. We are grateful for his ability to reignite what it means to be a Raider throughout the entire organization."
Pierce's dismissal follows the end of the NFL regular season's notorious "Black Monday," during which several coaching changes occurred, including the Jacksonville Jaguars firing Doug Pederson and the New England Patriots letting go of Jerod Mayo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
