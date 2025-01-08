Carlos Alcaraz: On the Brink of Tennis Immortality

Carlos Alcaraz is set to extend his tennis legacy at the upcoming Australian Open. The young Spaniard, already a champion on three surfaces, arrives in Melbourne with hopes of completing his career Grand Slam, a rare feat accomplished by the sport's elite.

Clinching the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup would place the 21-year-old alongside tennis legends such as Andre Agassi and Roger Federer. Alcaraz has faced challenges, including a shocking U.S. Open defeat, but his talent remains undeniable with recent triumphs like his victory at the China Open.

With support from icons like Federer, who predicts Alcaraz's success in Australia, the world number three is determined to evolve his game and succeed where it matters most. The tennis world watches closely, anticipating when, not if, Alcaraz will grasp the elusive Australian title.

(With inputs from agencies.)