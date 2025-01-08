Left Menu

Novak Djokovic: Chasing History at Melbourne

The golden age of men's tennis dims as Novak Djokovic remains the last of the legendary trio following Federer and Nadal's diminishing presence. Aiming to claim a record 25th Grand Slam at the Australian Open, Djokovic, backed by his passion and Andy Murray's coaching, seeks to break Margaret Court’s record.

The era of tennis legends is evolving, with Novak Djokovic remaining the last active icon of the sport's revered trio, following Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's fading prominence. As Djokovic heads to the Australian Open, the Serb aims to clinch a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Despite recent losses and formidable opponents like world number one Jannik Sinner, Djokovic's unyielding drive is evident. His Olympic success in Paris keeps the fire burning, seeking to break free of the Grand Slam tie with Margaret Court at Melbourne Park, where he has been triumphant ten times before.

While Djokovic's popularity at the Australian Open could be debated, his standing as a formidable competitor is undoubted. As Andy Murray joins his coaching team, Djokovic is set to embark on yet another historic challenge in the world of tennis.

