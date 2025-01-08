Brad Haddin Compares Jasprit Bumrah's Brilliance to Shane Warne's Historic Ashes Role

In a striking endorsement, former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin has lauded Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional performance, drawing comparisons to Shane Warne's legendary Ashes campaign against England in 2005. Bumrah's display during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was nothing short of remarkable as he secured 32 wickets across five matches, achieving an average of 13.06. Despite his outstanding individual performance, India succumbed to a 1-3 series defeat.

On the Willow Talk podcast, Haddin elaborated on Bumrah's impact, stating, "Bumrah's unique bowling action and his influence on Australian batsmen were comparable to Warne's 2005 Ashes feat. His contributions were so crucial that India might have swept the series if it weren't for him." Haddin praised Bumrah's ability to swing the ball both ways and acknowledged his influence on the series.

Nevertheless, Haddin noted that Bumrah still needs time to reach the echelons of cricketing legends such as Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram, given his current tally of 200 Test wickets. The series loss also ended India's prospects for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final, as they were eliminated from the race following a pivotal defeat in Sydney. The final will be contested by Australia and South Africa in June at Lord's.

